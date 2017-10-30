Port Moresby becoming world class city: Parkop

PORT Moresby is to becoming a world class city similar to capital cities in other countries, says National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

Parkop made this statement during the launching of two new ambulances for the St John Ambulance PNG on Thursday.

Parkop said the graduating officers under the new paramedic programme and the inclusion of two new ambulances would boost the service and lift the standard of the city.

“This city we must bring to the 21st century. We can’t continue to give excuses and be complacent,” he said.

“We must bring everything – infrastructure, leadership and services – make Port Moresby on par with other cities in the world.

“We have witnessed a lot of changes, in the last five years. We have invested a lot in infrastructure such as roads, the flyover and world class sporting facilities.”

He said the Rugby League World Cup and the 2018 Apec meeting were opportunities for Port Moresby and PNG to show the rest of the world what the country had to offer.

He urged Cabinet ministers to properly resource and fund essential services such as fire and ambulance services.

