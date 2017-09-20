Port Moresby hotel donates K10,000 to City Mission

A HOTEL in Port Moresby has donated K10,000 to City Mission to support its charity work.

Holiday Inn general manager Robert Coates said the hotel hosted a craft market every third Saturday of each month between February and November.

“During these markets, we put up a sausage sizzle for charity and our hotel’s charity of choice is City Mission,” Coates said.

“Therefore we are donating K10,000 from the sales of the sausage sizzles to City Mission to assist the organisation with whatever they need.”

He said this was part of the hotel’s social obligation as a corporate citizen to support the people and the community to address some of the issues they are facing.

City Mission’s representative Dorothy Koch thanked the hotel for the initiative to support the work of charity in the community and the country.

“This money will go a long way to support City Mission as a charity organisation to support our people and our community,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...