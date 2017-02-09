Port Moresby league to run Super 9s tournament next week

By MELTON PAIS

THE Port Moresby Rugby Football League will run its annual MRDC Super Nines tournament from Feb 23-26 at the National Football Stadium Oval 2.

Registration is now open for 32 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams, according to PRL executives.

PRL operations manager Meke Maino said the registration fee for men’s single teams was K300 and if a club wanted to register two teams, it would be reduced to K500. The rule applies to the women as well.

The registration fee for a single women’s team is K200 and K300 for two.

Maino said the nines tournament was only for Port Moresby Rugby League clubs.

“Any space not taken up by clubs will be accorded to an outside team through invitation,” Maino said.

All payments must be deposited into the POMRFL operations account at BSP Boroko branch: Acc No: 100324653.

Meanwhile, the POMRFL executives and the club officials held their annual general meeting last Friday at the NFS and moved to fine five clubs who had not turned up for the meeting to provide their reports.

The Hohola Flies, Magani, Royals, West and Defence were fined for non-attendance, not paying their affiliation fees and not tabling their reports.

Like this: Like Loading...