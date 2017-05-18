Port Moresby netball set to have cross divisional matches

AS part of their new vision for netball in the nation’s capital, Port Moresby Netball Association (POMNA) will introduce an inter-divisional competition that will start whilst the premier teams compete in the super series competition. The lower divisions, one to nine, will participate in the knockout competition played on Saturdays. The aim is to have teams in the various divisions play against each other through an elimination process.

POMNA wishes to involve the majority of players from the various divisions of competition in one uniform format, exposing players in the lower divisions to a higher standard of play.

The association is amending its competition rules in consultation with its members to cater for these new changes.

With these bold changes, POMNA sees a stronger future, believing in the adage that “through great risks come great rewards”.

