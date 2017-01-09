Port Moresby resident wins new vehicle

CHRISTMAS has come twice to a Port Moresby resident who was gifted with a brand new Ford Ranger last Friday.

Thanks to Digicel PNG, Hakaroa Pala who hails from Opa’o village in Gulf, was the top prize winner in Digicel’s Find Santa’s Friend game.

The festive season game was Digicel’s biggest SMS game offer on record and included a total prize pool valued at K250, 000.

Find Santa’s Friend ran between Nov 2 and Dec 30, 2016, with Pala’s name being drawn on Jan 3 as the winner for the Ford Ranger prize.

The 51-year-old who lives in Port Moresby with his family, said he was thrilled to drive away with a brand new Ford Ranger.

“When I received the call from Digicel advising me that I had won, I was shocked. I would like to thank Digicel for running this competition. The prize truly is massive and I’m very thankful,” he said.

Customers were asked to simply text the keyword “find” to the short code 1644 to locate Santa’s reindeers in order to participate in this game.

Each week throughout the promotion, Digiciel had free daily random giveaways including phone credits and weekly cash prizes.

Over 29,000 Digicel customers were rewarded during this period.

Digicel Managing Director, Mobile, Shivan Bhargava, said Digicel was delighted to give away such a huge prize to Pala.

“On behalf of Digicel, I would like to congratulate the major prize winner of the Find Santa’s Friend game, Hakaroa Pala,” he said.

“I’m sure Mr Pala and his family will create many happy memories with their new car, which Digicel has proudly presented.

“It goes to show that anyone can win great prizes with Digicel by simply participating in our fantastic promotions that are offered regularly throughout the year,” said Bhargava.

Members from the National Gaming Control Board along with the senior management team from Digicel were present to witness the presentation of Pala’s new Ford Ranger. The handover took place at Digicel’s headquarters in Gordons, Port Moresby.

