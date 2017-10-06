Port Moresby school to extend services to West New Britain

THE Caritas Technical Secondary School in Port Moresby will be able to extend its services to West New Britain after the Lands Department approved the land title for its institution in Kimbe.

Lands and Physical Planning Minister Justin Tkatchenko handed over the copy of the title to founder and director Sister Florentina Cho yesterday.

“We are presenting the land titles to the West New Britain government for the Caritas Girls Secondary School,” he said.

“Through the hard work and dedication of Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, the land has finally been secured for education.”

Tkatchenko said the school was going to get funding from the Australian government for the project but it didn’t have the land title.

Muthuvel said it was a technical school for girls in the province who were unable to further their education through the normal system.

“This is one of the most prime locations which is ideal for girl children to have the school there.”

Cho said they would do their best to cater for the underprivileged girls in the province.

