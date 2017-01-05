Port Moresby, Townsville direct flights logical: Parkop

NATIONAL Capital District Governor Powes Parkop has described the planned Air Niugini direct flights between Port Moresby and Townsville as “logical”.

He said the flights to begin in March would mutually benefit Port Moresby residents and locals already residing in Townsville.

“We have a long relationship with Townsville as sister cities,” Parkop said.

“The sister-city relationship has been strengthened over the years with cultural exchange, staff and technological exchange and visits by mayors,” he said.

“It is only logical that there is a direct flight between the two cities which will cement the relationship and cooperation between the two cities forever.”

The flights will also cater for rugby league supporters in Port Moresby wanting to watch National Rugby League matches in North Queensland.

Parkop said he himself was a supporter of the Cowboys team.

“I am a supporter of the Cowboys so I hope I can to see one home game soon (using) the direct flight. I am sure many Cowboy supporters and PNG citizens now making Townsville their home will also welcome this initiative,” he said.

