Port Moresby women’s rugby league comp to be shortened

THE Port Moresby Rugby League women’s competition is likely to be shortened after round 13.

PRL competition director John Mawe said that it is was not practical for the women would play split rounds given the size of their competition.

He said they would instead continue round 14 as round robin draws with four matches played.

Mawe said that the A grade and Under-20 are into the third week of the split rounds with only three games remaining before the top eight was determined.

He said the women’s ladder after round 11 was confirmed with Paga Panthers unbeaten and on 22 points.

He said the competition would resume this weekend after a spell due to the PRL trials last Sunday.

Three teams, Hohola Flies, Defence and Kone Storm, were eliminated from the competition because of their failure to comply with registration requirements as well as other administration issues within their respective clubs.

These three clubs are expected to be fined for not abiding by the league’s requirements for all clubs to field a women’s team this season as per a resolution passed in a delegates meeting early this year.

Standings: Panthers 22, Royals 19, Sisters 16, Hawks 16, Butterflies 16, Tarangau 14, Souths 14, West 13, Magani 7, Tigers 5, Warriors 4.

