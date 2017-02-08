Port Moresby’s crime rate on the rise

RESIDENTS in Port Moresby are gravely concerned at the rise in rampant petty crime committed by young men, even boys, at intersections citywide.

The notorious trend in petty crime now targets motorists who slow down or stop at an intersection; allowing thugs to snatch valuables from passengers.

In some cases, car windows are broken and passengers harmed in the process. The thugs then casually stroll away, with their loot, as if their actions were legal.

Victims of these petty but awful crimes have posted warnings on social media, and even the mainstream media has published concerns.

Such unruly, aggressive and criminal behaviour puts the lives of law abiding and tax paying citizens at risk.

After a hard day, earning an honest living, why do we have to endure such hostility; it is totally unfair that a small portion of uncivilised, petty thugs go about terrorising and robbing people.

I am hopeful that the Police will respond to these concerns and proactively deal with uprooting the trend; by ensuring regular foot beats, and vehicle patrols at the Erima intersection and other hotspots.

Public security and safety must be guaranteed, and I urge the police to come down hard on these thugs.

I also hope NCD Governor and all Port Moresby MPs are reading this, and also act swiftly, where they can.

These thugs do not deserve our sympathy and need to face the full brunt of the law.

On the same token, politicians and the Government must deal proactively with squatter settlements that are assumedly breeding grounds for petty criminals.

They need to be proactive in dealing with rural to urban migration and the escalating unemployment in the city, which I believe contributes to these petty crimes, because some people, who migrate into the city, resort to illegal activities for survival.

The safety and security of law abiding, tax paying citizens must be of paramount priority.

We need to make Port Moresby safe, sound and peaceful for residents and for visitors.

B O Pondros

8-Mile, NCD

