Posagat follows football dream

By HENRY MORABANG

ADMIRATLY FC midfielder Parkop Posagat is one of several talented players from Manus Island who is trying his luck in the National Premier League in Port Moresby.

The M’Buke Islander, who wants to be known only by his first name, thanked the Admiralty management for giving him the opportunity to play in the semi-professional competition.

“I grabbed the opportunity to gain experience and hopefully when football is united one day, I want to represent my country,” he said.

“It is every layman’s dream to represent the country and I want to see the governing body sort out its in-house problems,” Posagat said.

Posagat played a major role in Admiralty’s 1-0 victory over Port Moresby-based PKA Lawyers franchise Rapatona at the Sir John Guise last week.

“I am happy with the win and thank all my team-mates for their contribution towards registering our first win of the season,” he said.

Admiralty coach Peter Sakael said Posagat was a representative prospect for the PNG Kapuls.

“Posagat is one of many talented players who need to be exposed and I thank FFPNG for their drive and passion to take football to the grassroots level.”

Sakael, who was at the helm of Admiralty last season, said the team was based in Lae but had to move to Port Moresby to take part in the new break-away competition. “A lot of players in Admiralty are new — except for Shane Sakael and veteran campaigner Andrew Marampau.”

Sakael appealed to the Manus community in Port Moresby to support Admiralty during their stay in the city. Southern Conference results: Erema Gulf 3 Amoana 1, Hekari 4 Papaka 1.

