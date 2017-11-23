Positive mentality vital

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill’s wife Linda, has called on students from the 22 provinces of Papua New Guinea to always have a positive mentality.

She was speaking at the closing of the National Children’s Forum in Port Moresby yesterday.

“This power we all have, and must always use, is the power of positive thinking,” Babao-O’Neill said. “A positive attitude enabled me to study harder.

“In maintaining a positive attitude, appositive life, it is extremely important who you allow into your life, who you hang out with.

“We are all meant to have people in our lives who are negative, who constantly complain about everything, who blame others for the bad things or the choices they make, who make nasty jokes about other people, who constantly put you down.”

