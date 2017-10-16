‘Positive mindset at early age important’

CHILDREN need to be taught at an early age to be productive and self-reliant, Institute of Banking and Business Management executive director Johnson Pundari says.

He said because supply and demand were the two forces that drove the growth of businesses, the lack of entrepreneurial mindset in people was a major constraint to business growth.

He said some people believed that finding the start-up capital was the biggest issue entrepreneurs faced to start their business.

Pundari said it was the least of the issues.

“The money is there, but the business mindset is missing,” Pundari said.

