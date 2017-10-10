Positive results at swim meet

OVER 100 personal best times fell during the TNT National Swimming Championships held over the weekend at the Taurama Aquatic Centre in Port Moresby.

Fifty-five swimmers from Boroko and Lae including three from Australia, Kaedyn Philemon from the Pelican Waters Club and Hamid Ban and Moale Ampa’oi from the Woogaroo Club, took part, setting 116 personal best times.

PNG Swimming president Elizabeth Wells, pictured, thanked PNG Airfreight general manager Doug Maskelyne for sponsoring the championship which the company has backed for the past 13 years.

Wells said the championships was an important occasion for our athletes to swim qualifying times to gain places on the 2017/2018 BSP National Aquatic Excellence Squads. These squads provide a motivational pathway for the athletes to achieve and progress in their sporting careers.

Aquatic excellence: Stonii Akunaii, Mary Anne Waifaf, Neil Bruno (Silver Junior); Norman Akunaii, Kiara Vali, MacCohen Waifaf (Silver Intermediate); Luke Vava, Noka Peter Noka, Agnes Leana (Gold Intermediate); Georgia-Leigh Vele, Britney Murray, Elijah Akunaii, Gairo Puana, Jethro Kupe, Vincent Tubuyavulina, Lorani Moses, Catherine Vali, Matthew Vali, Tanguy Langelet, Felix Devlin, Ian Egora, Valilua Nopiri, Tiko Lohia (Bronze); Holly John and Derek Oates (Silver target); Collin Akara, Benedict Livingston Aika, Josh Tarere, Leonard Kalate (Gold target squad).

Gaining a place on a BSP target squads provids an opportunity for athletes to be named on the 2018 Oceania Swimming Championships train-on squad with the final team to be named early next year.

Train-on squad: Livingston Aika, Collin Akara, Elijah Akunaii, Felix Devlin, Ian Egora, Raila Ila, Holly John, Keven John, Leonard Kalate, JethroKupe, Tanguy Langelet, Tiko Lohia, Ryan Maskelyne, Lorani Moses, Britney Murray, ValiluaNopiri, Derek Oates, Shanice Paraka, Gairo Puana, James Runnegar, Ashley Seeto, Sam Seghers, Josh Tarere, Eboney Tkatchenko, Savannah Tkatchenko, Vincent Tubuyavulina, Catherine Vali, Matthew Vali, Barbara Vali-Skelton, Juanita Vava, Georgia-Leigh Vele.

Like this: Like Loading...