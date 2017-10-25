Post-mortem expected today

A POST-mortem is expected to be conducted on the body of journalist Rosalyn Albaniel Evara today, according to police.

In an update sent to National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, an officer from the homicide unit said Rosalyn’s mother, Ella Albaniel, had given her consent to the post-mortem. She was earlier reluctant to give her consent.

Police took up the case of her death after receiving a complaint letter from Parkop yesterday, asking that the burial of Evara be cancelled pending the conduct of a proper post-mortem on her.

Evara was to have been buried at the 9-Mile Cemetery outside Port Moresby yesterday. But an order was signed by the coroner that a post-mortem to be conducted at 4.30pm yesterday at the funeral home.

It however will be conducted today because the doctor was busy yesterday.

Parkop, in his letter to police, said photo evidence showed scars and injuries on various parts of Evara’s body “that must be or have contributed to her death”.

“On the face of it, one has to agree or conclude that these injuries cannot be self-inflicted or caused by accident,” he said.

“They appear in my view to be intentionally inflicted. Even though I am not a relative (of Evara), but as governor of the city which she is a resident, I believe I have the right to lay such complaint.

“I urge you (police) all to use such powers to undertake investigation to erase the suspicion or put the matter to a close if there is no offence committed.”

Like this: Like Loading...