Post PNG allowed to set own prices

THE Post PNG Ltd has been given the green light to set its own prices for postal stamps and letter boxes for the next five years.

Independent Consumer and Competition Commission commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain said during the signing of the regulatory contract agreement with Post PNG on Friday the company needed to protect consumers who depended on its service.

On the price adjustment mechanism, Ain said Post PNG’s business model had been affected by indirect competition from the telecommunication industry and the use of ICT applications in the country in recent years.

“The regulatory contract is an instrument that exists between all the SOEs (state-owned enterprise) which the ICCC regulates,” he said.

“This decision came about as a result of the introduction of mobile competition and other ICT services into the country.

“It was seen as replacing the traditional way of delivering mails to houses, villages and schools.

“Post PNG is struggling at the stage with competition coming in from the information communication technology industry.

“So ICCC decided that while Post PNG has a business to deliver, we allow it to run its business.

“ICCC will allow Post PNG to set up its own prices for the next five years.”

Post PNG’s acting chief executive officer Peter Tepure said the entity had around 40,000 letter boxes nationwide.

He said the occupancy of the boxes had declined over the years with some only maintaining their boxes for bills and statements.

Tepure thanked the ICCC for understanding the challenges that Post PNG had gone through over the years.

