Postal voting an important option for voters

PEOPLE living outside (locally or abroad) of the electorate they are registered in will have to make their way back there to cast their votes, according to the Electoral Commission.

The only other option available to these people is to register in the electorate which they currently reside. And they are only eligible for registration in that electorate if they have lived in it for a period of no less than six months.

Compounding this situation is the news that the commission revealed last week about its postal voting option, which has a provision in the Organic Law, not being able to be implemented for the general election.

Postal voting is voting in an election whereby ballot papers are distributed to electors or returned by post, in contrast to electors voting in person at a polling station or electronically via an electronic voting system.

As postal votes must be distributed and placed in return mail before the scheduled polling day, it is a form of early voting.

It can also be used as an absentee ballot. To enable as many voters as possible to participate, postal voting can assist people who may not be able to attend a polling station in person. For example, absence because of a physical disability (sick/infirm/pregnant), absence from the locality (work) or some other reason.

Postal voting is generally available to voters upon application, sometimes with restrictions. If no reason for a request is required, it may be called postal vote on demand.

Postal voting may be an option for voters in some jurisdictions, while in some elections there may be all-postal voting.

In PNG, the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government elections states that those who intend to vote by post must register with their returning officer, who after being satisfied, will deliver or post to the applicant a postal vote certificate and a postal ballot paper.

The commission through a spokesman told the media that voters living or working outside their electorates would simply have to find their way back to the electorates they are registered in to exercise their right to vote.

He points out that one can be a resident in a particular electorate for six months or more. But if one is not registered on the common roll, then one will not vote. That’s why is very important that one gets registered in the first place.

Note that it is required by law for people to register to vote but not to actually vote.

For the 2017 national elections, the postal voting option will not be available to the voting population. This was admitted by the commission through its policy officers who said last week that it was too late now to facilitate the postal voting option.

But time is probably not the only consideration here as this could also be a question of capacity.

Perhaps the commission does not presently have the manpower or mechanisms in place to make postal voting available to those who may need it.

The 2017 common roll is being finalised and will be certified shortly by Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato for printing and dispatching to all the provinces, electorates, local level governments and wards two weeks prior to commencement of polling on June 24. Consequently, all voter registration have closed already.

The postal voting service would have made it much more convenient for people to be part of the elections because as it stands, there will likely be a percentage of the voting population who miss out on polling day because they cannot be in their electorates for one reason or another to cast their votes.

The Electoral Commission has the responsibility of ensuring that voters are given the chance to participate in an election as is their democratic right.

One would think that if the postal voting option were available to voters this year it would have given give more people a chance cast their ballots.

Despite the momentum and interest building for this year’s elections, it is almost inevitable that some people in every electorate will be turned away on polling day.

But spare a thought for those who will not even be able to make it to their electorates to vote.

