Potape acknowledges PNC

By GYNNIE KERO

HELA Governor Francis Potape says it does not matter if he is a People’s National Congress or independent candidate but acknowledges Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for his support in his political career.

Potape has been dropped from the ruling party’s list of candidates to contest this year’s general election but said he would stand as an independent.

He was not named for either the regional (governor) or the Komo-Margarima seats by the party.

O’Neill announced the list of the candidates at Pangia in Southern Highlands last Friday.

Potape told The National: “I really do not mind not being part of the party.

“It’s no big deal.

“But I remain an integral part of the PNC party.

“I thank Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for helping me through many of my struggles.

“Although I am the incumbent governor of Hela and the party chose to endorse Philip Undialu, I respect the it’s decision based on many factors.

“It is the party’s decision but the party is giving me support as an independent candidate and I remain an integral part of the party.

“Despite our Hela politics, we are still a team.

“My main aim is to see the current government continue the work it has done.

“We have come through many ups and downs in the last term of parliament.

“We have to be mature about everything. I remain committed to the prime minister.”

