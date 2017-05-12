Potape calls for second security deployment

HELA Governor Francis Potape has called on the national government to fund a second deployment of police and military personnel after the reported deaths of 10 from tribal fighting in the province in recent weeks.

He said yesterday that the police officers who had been deployed in Hela had left because of funding constraints and the civil servants and service providers had decided to stop work because they had not being paid.

“Report I received, people are killed in various parts of Hela, four at Hides (Komo Magarima), six in Tari-Pori. Deaths resulted from tribal fights,” he said.

“I’m calling on the national government to fund the second phase.

“We need security as we are nearing election (polling).

“The Hela government can also fund this second call-out operation and use the Hela-based police and military personnels still in the province.

“At present I urge everyone, public servants and service providers to remain neutral and work together with the administration.”

