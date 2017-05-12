Potape has done well during his term as MP

THE Hela Governor and Komo-Margarima MP Francis Potape has done an excellent task under his leadership to invest in Hela tertiary students nationwide.

He sees education as the only key for our provinces or the nation’s development so has invested in the development to human resources.

Many parents, sponsors, guidance’s, etc have saluted, praised and acknowledged you for your record-breaking-task by relieving their worries, reassures, burdens etc and subsiding their children.

We also acknowledge the provincial administrator, William Bando and his deputy for fast-tracking and releasing the subsidy payment.

Now, we are appealing to our parents, guidance, sponsors, etc. in the province to choose our future leaders wisely in the political battle coming sooner, and never to vote for money or take bribe for voting them.

James Ibitali – Tapurago

Unitech, Lae

