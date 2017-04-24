Potape not in PNC list

By MALUM NALU in Mt Hagen

THE ruling People’s National Congress party has dropped Hela Governor Francis Potape from its list of candidates to contest the 2017 general election.

He was not named for either the regional seat (for governor) or the Komo-Magarima seat.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill announced the list of the party’s candidates at Pangia on Friday.

He said Tari-Pori MP James Marape would lead a strong team in Hela.

He announced that Koroba-Lake Kopiago MP Philip Undialu would contest the Governor’s seat which the late Anderson Agiru won in 2012. The party is putting up Edward Alina for Potape’s Komo-Magarima seat, while Isaac Matiabe will replace Undialu in Koroba-Lake Kopiago.

“This is a very-strong four-man team for Hela,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, provincial administrator William Bando said Potape had no power to suspend him as per the directive from Personnel Management Secretary John Kali.

Bando told The National yesterday he remained the provincial administrator for Hela, according to Kali.

“Governors and provincial executive councils have no power to hire and fire – only the National Executive Council based on advice of the secretary for the Department of Personnel Management,” Bando said.

He has just signed his four-year employment contract.

Like this: Like Loading...