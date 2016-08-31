Potape, Parindali oppose callout

A PROPOSED state-of-emergency (SOE) to curb tribal violence in Hela is unwarranted, according to two prominent leaders.

Gigira Laitepo Palamanda Association chairman Tuguyawini Libe Parindali said there was no security threat to the PNG LNG Project that warranted a state-of-emergency.

Komo-Margarima MP Francis Potape said a state-of-emergency would be costly for the Government.

Parindali said leaders from the Hides Gas field and surrounding licensed areas did not support a call by Koroba- Kopiago MP Philip Undialu and Tari-Pori MP and Minister for Finance James Marape to make a submission to the National Executive Council to declare a state-of-emergency in Hela.

“What Hela needs is strong and decisive leadership on the ground,” Parindali said in a statement yesterday.

“The PNG LNG (project) security is not under threat.

“We, the leaders, assured the developer, ExxonMobil PNG Ltd, and the Government that the project security was not under threat and we call upon the respective Hela MPs to take ownership of the law and order issues in their respective districts and not to ask others to come in to solve their problems.”

Potape said the situation on the ground did not warrant a state-of-emergency to be declared in the province.

“If MPs are not capable of handling issues on the ground, even in their electorate, let me handle them,” Potape told a media conference in Port Moresby yesterday.

“There is peace in Magarima, peace in Hulia LLG, peace in Bosavi LLG and peace at Komo.

“The recent landowners uprising in Hides (Komo LLG) is for their reasons and is not law and order problems.

“There is no situation on the ground that warrants a SOE to be declared in Hela.

“Where is the justification for the call?”

“Again, not the entire district of Tari is involved in tribal fighting so what’s the fuss about?

“I call on the prime minister (Peter O’Neill) not listen to the call for a SOE.

“SOEs are very expensive and costly.

“The call for a SOE by these leaders only undermines their integrity and leadership capability.”

