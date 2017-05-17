Potape pleased with campaign progress

By GYNNIE KERO

HELA Governor Francis Potape is pleased with the election campaign in the province which is progressing smoothly.

He said candidates were behaving well and was a sign of political maturity.

But he was concerned about a few election officials in the province after being “reliably informed” that an assistant returning officer was making commitments at an event on behalf of a politician.

“Assistant returning officers are representatives of the Electoral Commission in the districts and provinces. I’m concerned about the credibility of election officials who are colluding with candidates in the province,” he said.

He said Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato should appoint independent officials from the headquarters in Port Moresby to be part of the election team in Hela.

On the second phase of the Government sanctioned call out operation, Potape said: “I understand the position taken by the Police Commissioner (Gari Baki) that he will not be supporting the second phase because of not enough manpower. Police are concentrating on the elections.”

He blamed the lack of timely funding by the Government for the situation.

“Second phase should have been implemented straight away after the first phase.

“We lost two months, overshadowing the success of the first phase.”

