Potsie edge Murat in Lae

By LARRY ANDREW

LAE Football Association completed round six of its competition with Potsie and Murat putting on an entertaining display of skills in the A-League division on Sunday.

Potsie, however, had the upper hand and shut out Murat 2-1 to add three points to their tally.

In the other men’s A-League matches on ground one, Pascols whitewashed Blue Kumuls 6-0, City United drew with Sasuz 0-0, Mamose also drew with 8-Mile Pukpuk 1-1 and Malabu beat Guard Dog Defence 2-0.

In the women’s A-League matches, Avitu tamed 8-Mile Pukpuk 1-0, Buresong clawed Murat 1-0, while Bara and Morobe Ganai won on forfeits against Lacoco Rats and Pascols respectively.

In the men’s B-League games, Shallom shot Snax Toti 1-0, Tifa belted Mix Mate 4-1, Morobe Ganai caned Lacoco Rats 1-0, Buresong drew with Last Busu 0-0 and Mongi won on forfeit against Hapa.

In the main match of the afternoon, Nawae 12A beat Red Backs 2-1 and in the Under-20 division boys Chakalau beat Morobe Ganai 2-1 while West Brothers edged Tifa 1-0.

The Potsie and Murat game started off with intense attacking from both teams but the strikers let their respective sides down when they failed to convert opportunities into goals.

Potsie’s persistence put Murat’s goalkeeper under pressure and they were eventually awarded with a goal from Jude Timothy’s boot for a 1-0 lead.

From the halftime break, Murat capitalised on a Potsie mistake that saw the referee awarding a direct penalty. Murat striker Tamani Yaolase put the ball past Potsie goalkeeper Seti Yanamsa to equalise 1-1.

Potsie’s Gregory Timothy sealed the match from a clean pass to seal the game 2-1.

Match summary: Potsie 2 (J.Timothy, G.Timothy goals each) Murat 1 (T.Yaolase 1 goal) HT: 1-0 (Potsie) at LFA Park, Lae.

