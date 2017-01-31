Potuan pleased with preparations for sport in West New Brtain

By HENRY MORABANG

HOCKEY is all set for its competition scheduled for March 20-28 at the PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain.

The PNG Games will be from March 18-April 1.

PNG Hockey Federation president Kaluwin Potuan, pictured, who returned from Kimbe recently, said he was satisfied with preparations for his sport.

He said hockey was given prominence with its location at the main San Remo Stadium as it was right across the main road leading into the township of Kimbe.

“The two hockey fields will be used by soccer when the hockey competition is completed in the first week,” Potuan said.

Kaluwin was delighted with the news that one of the two hockey fields would be given to his sport after the PNG Games.

The hockey chief said that six centres have confirmed for the tournament which include Manus, East New Britain, Morobe, National Capital District (NCD), Central and host West New Britain.

He said Central must register and affiliate with the national hockey federation before they can take part as a lot of sports and associations were endorsed by their national federations to take part in the PNG Games.

Potuan was disappointed that two regular participating centres, Madang and Goroka were shunned by the PNG Games Council on the grounds that they were not recognised competitions.

He said the PNG Hockey Federation would take the matter up with the games council.

Potuan urged all the provinces and officials to travel before the competition dates. So far they have 19 technical officials including Gill Gemming and Gary Marsh from the Oceania Hockey Federation who will oversee the hockey competition.

All officials are set to travel on March 15 and return to their respective provinces on March 16. All officials should contact Thomas Kahai for their travel arrangement to Kimbe.

The officials are Peter Samol, Vincent Ilimpui, David Tapo, Andrew Potuan, Manoi Pokiap and Kulamei Kahai (Port Moresby), Lima Kaspar, Raphael Polaiap (Manus), John Karagos (Madang), and Stallon Tanou (East New Britain).

Technical officials are Theresa Potuan, Joseph Pongi, Caroline Kahai, Ruby Kisapai (Port Moresby), Pondrelei Simon, Mary Popau (Manus), Tacey English (Lae).

Meanhwile, the PNG Hockey Federation will hold its annual general meeting to coincide with the PNG Games on March 22 at Kimbe Bay Hotel.

The meeting will for the first time see all provincial presidents presenting reports of their respective associations for the 2016 financial year.

Like this: Like Loading...