Poultry farmers call for proper market to sell their products

The Eastern Highlands Farea Association in Port Moresby’s North East electorate has called on their MP and the city commission to build a proper market or an abattoir to process their poultry.

Association chairman Tiven Aia and farmers selling chicken along the Sir Hubert Murray Highway at Gordon said they needed a proper market to sell their chicken because since the Gordon market was closed, they were making bigger losses than before.

Aia said the association had more than 1000 members from ATS, Bushwara, 9-Mile, Dobura, 17-Mile, 14-Mile, Sogeri and other parts of Moresby North East who are specialised in raising chickens. “There is no space for us at Boroko,” he said.

“At Hohola, there are not many buyers.

We need a proper market or an abattoir to process our product.

“Now we are feeling the pain.

“Since the market closed, not many people are buying, our chickens are dying. We want our MP and NCDC to build a proper market like what Justin (Tkatchenko) had done for fishermen and women at Koki so that we have a proper market.

“We call for NCD and Central MPs to give us an abattoir so that our chickens can be processed there giving us a better market opportunity.”

