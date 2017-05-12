Poultry sector disputes illegal imports

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE Poultry Industry Association is concerned about the presence of illegal poultry products sold in Port Moresby which allegedly were smuggled into the country from Southeast Asia.

Association president Chris Prestwood told The National that it was a concern for the domestic industry and posed a threat to national food security. He said the illegal products did not meet Government requirements and could contain diseases.

“We have evidence of illegally imported or smuggled poultry products from Southeast Asia,” Prestwood said.

“There is a stringent biosecurity programme in place with a government gazetted document number G43 presented to us last year.

“It states that any poultry products coming into the country need to be cooked to a certain specification or has to come from a country with a biosecurity standard that is the same as New Zealand.

“Currently, frozen uncooked poultry products from Malaysia do not meet those standards.

“Our relationship with Naqia (National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority) is to support the gazetted document that they have produced. And we as an industry adhere to and we expect everybody else to do so as well.

“PNG has an amazingly pristine avian health check as the diseases you find elsewhere in the world you don’t find here.

“The country has not been exposed to anything like that and any one of these diseases that come into the country will have a huge detrimental effect on the commercial poultry and wildlife.

“So in saying that, the consequence are significant. If the poultry industry in this country was comprised by such, it would be the start of a significant food shortage in this country. That’s why we have to support Naqia as much as we can to ensure that products coming in don’t compromise local production.”

