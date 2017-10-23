Power of Mercy committee to act

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

Justice Minister and Attorney-General Davis Steven says there is an advisory committee on the Power of Mercy established by the government for offenders who have been sentenced to death.

Steven said that after the National Court ordered the government to set up and give resources to the committee to allow prisoners on death row to apply for the Power of Mercy, which is their right according to law.

Steven said he had instructed the committee to prepare a submission on the issue so he could present it to the government.

“I am informed that there is a committee,” Steven said.

“I am now in that position to review whether the committee is working or not working and why it is not working.

“I am now looking into that matter because it falls under my responsibility.”

Steven said there was also a Power of Mercy, but it would only come into effect after prisoners on death row had exhausted their right to appeal.

“They can’t go to the Power of Mercy just like that, Power of Mercy only comes after all the processes of appeals have been exhausted, it is a process,” he said.

“Prisoners get that help by writing and requesting for clemency and it is then that the Power of Mercy is considered or exercised by the advisory committee.”

Steven said the National Executive Council (NEC) had always prioritised the human rights of those prisoners facing the death sentence.

“It is not right to say that the NEC has been ignorant or has failed to take up appropriate actions about the interests and the affairs of the prisoners who are sentenced to death,” Steven said.

“It was the O’Neill-Dion (previous) government through the NEC that took the issue head-on and considered the question of what needs to be done and the steps that need to be taken in respect to enforcing the death sentence.

“There was an inter-government agency set up to look into these issues of human rights and the interests of those persons sentenced to death. The government responded by providing the resources required for them to do their investigations, reviews and also the necessary enquiries, so that the government can be guided in terms of the execution of those death penalties.

“The government is doing something and it is not an easy task to execute the death penalty when it has never been done in our country.

“While they (prisoners) are alive and waiting, their rights, freedoms, and entitlements remain the obligation of the government.”

Steven said the would study the decision of the court and ensure that his office would take appropriate steps to address the issue.

He said the decision of the court raised some questions which he was planning to raise in the Supreme Court.

“I now have the opportunity to study the decision and decide the necessary action that must be taken in terms of advising the NEC and other agencies of the government. I also have the right to refer certain questions to the Supreme Court arising from this decision.”

