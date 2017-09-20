Power outage disrupts meeting

By PISAI GUMAR

LUTHERAN Church assistant bishop Reverend Lucas Kedabing had to conduct the dedication service for the first Tutumang sitting in Morobe using a mobile phone light because of a power outage.

The power outage at the provincial assembly lasted 50 minutes.

The chamber was packed with the 26 local level government presidents, four MPs, four community, church and business representatives, provincial programme advisers and members of the public.

Kedabing and Pastor Pina Sialis had begun the service when the power went off.

Kedabing switched on the light on his mobile phone to read the sermon. Window curtains were drawn to allow sunlight into the chamber.

Kedabing was reading the last paragraph of the sermon “go in peace as liberator of God’s people and serve God’s people” when the lights came back on.

Tutumang clerk Wingkeo Waliong said a standby generator installed during the tenure of former Governor Kelly Naru had been removed.

“With the new government under the leadership of Ginson Saonu, I hope we can install a new standby generator to avoid unexpected power outages in the future,” Waliong said.

