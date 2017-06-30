Power outrage affects Telikom

AN unexpected power cut on Tuesday afternoon in Port Moresby had led to a system outage at Telikom PNG’ Boroko Exchange, affecting landline services together with that of calls to other local networks.

In a statement released yesterday, Telikom stated that its technical officers worked overnight and were able to restore some links and were progressing to fully restore services yesterday.

During that period, customers would have experienced degradation in service, with call drops and multiple call attempts before establishing a call.

The outage affected another four exchanges, limiting calls to local only or within their same zones.

The exchanges affected were Tabubil, Lae, Wewak and Toma in East New Britain.

