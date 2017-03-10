Power is with people, Toguata says

PEOPLE make so many demands and expect the Government to satisfy their needs but the real power is in the people’s hands, anti-corruption adviser for Justice Services and Stability Development John Toguata says.

He said if the people stood up against gun violence in the community, they would effectively curb the crime.

“The power is with the people and for you as intending candidates, you have to empower people with good information and awareness,” Toguata said.

He said recommendations had been made to address the gun issue and needed to be implemented.

“There is problem implementing the recommendation, the agencies responsible are already stuck in their area,” Toguata said.

“And to address this is to have a National Gun Council to concentrate on implementing the strategy for national gun ban.”

The weeklong National Practice Parliament for woman programme began on Tuesday.

The 50 female candidates who intend to run for the election were trained in critical national policy issues, parliamentary processes and campaign strategies by the representatives from the Government, United Nations and Parliament.

