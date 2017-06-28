Power project lighting up Markham Highway villages

PNG Power Ltd is providing electricity to people living in Umi-Atzera along the Markham Highway to improve their living standards.

PPL and the Markham district are implementing the project as part of the government’s rural electrification programme.

Priority is given to communities living near the main PPL supply grids.

Phase One started from the Gusap Downs-Waterais Junction to Yung Creek near Kassam Pass.

Markham district chief executive officer John Orebut said K500,000 was invested in 2016 for phase one and K180,000 this year to complete phase two. Orebut said the funding was to meet the cost of cutting down trees along the road, hiring cranes, purchasing materials, labour and fuel.

The second phase project is from Waterais Junction and will end at Markham Valley Secondary School.

The new Ragiampum Seventh-Day Adventist Secondary School will be connected as well.

“We anticipate to connect all the communities alongside the highway near the main power grids

from Leron Bridge to Waterais before extending to the communities linked with feeder roads,” Orebut said.

“The Old Kaiapit Station and various health facilities and primary schools linked by feeder roads will all be hooked up with electricity after the elections.”

Markham, Bulolo and Wampar in Huon Gulf have been part of the electrification programme in Morobe.

