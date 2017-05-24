Power restored in Jiwaka, Western Highlands

ELECTRICITY supply to Western Highlands and Jiwaka has been restored after it was cut off on Sunday.

PNG Power Ltd said power was cut off when a transmission team tried to close the line after carrying out scheduled maintenance.

The substation protection equipment registered the fault about 38km from the Himitovi sub-station.

The team located the fault on Sunday but could not fix it as it was getting dark. They found out on Monday that a tree had fallen on the line at Chuave in Chimbu.

After removing the tree, they later found another fault on the line about 29km from the Himitovi substation. It was fixed and power supply was restored to Jiwaka and Western Highlands.

Acting chief executive officer Alex Oa said: “I take this opportunity to inform electricity consumers to understand that it is a very strenuous job for our transmission team to patrol the lines through rugged terrains to identify faults and have them fixed to restore electricity supply.”

Like this: Like Loading...