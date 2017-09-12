Power station to be shut down due to upgrade

THE Warangoi hydropower station in East New Britain will be shut down to allow for an upgrade.

Chamber of Commerce president David Stein said there was a tender out for the upgrade which would close on Oct 9.

It is an Asian Development Bank project and is likely to cost K35 million and take 12 months.

“While that major upgrade is happening, Warangoi will be off line completely,” Stein said.

“PNG Power has got six leased generators with 0.8mw each with a total 4.8mw generating capacity.”

He said three would be stationed at Ulagunan power station and three at Kerevat power station.

Stein said the Warangoi hydropower station was capable of producing 10mw with its two five-megawatts turbines. But with the low river flow, only one turbine was working and generating 5mw.

