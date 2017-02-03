I have powers to act: Kuman

By GYNNIE KERO

EDUCATION Minister Nick Kuman says he has the power to suspend principals and boards of schools which receive tuition fee-free funds but charge students extra fees.

Kuman told Parliament – in light of the public debate over the charging of extra fees by some schools – that since the introduction of the TFF policy in 2012, there were no proper guidelines or legal framework on how it would work.

“So far, we have expended K2.7 billion throughout the country,” he said.

“In 2016, the Government made a policy decision to safeguard the money paid to all schools in the country in the form of TFF to ensure that we get a greater degree of accountability and ensure that we account for any money that goes to the school system.

“The National Executive Council also made a decision to put a blanket position on the abolition of any form of fees decided under the 1993 Act in which the National Education Board imposes a maximum level of fees in all our school systems in the country.

“As a result, I announced last year that no parent will pay any form of fees to the schools.

“That decision has not stopped.

“Last week, I made it clear that no student in this country will be turned away by any school which is a recipient of TFF.”

He singled out the Kilakila Secondary, Gordon Secondary and Tokarara Secondary in Port Moresby.

