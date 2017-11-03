Powi laments call-out, seeks police action

SOUTHERN Highlands Governor William Powi says the State-invoked provisions of a call-out to restore order in Mendi recently failed to happen.

Powi said they were still waiting for additional police manpower in Mendi town and the K3 million promised by the Government for security operations.

“The situation is a law and order issue and it is the responsibility of the police to address the issue and restore order in the town,” he said.

“The State invoked provisions of a call-out to restore order in Mendi but the money has not been released and additional manpower not sent in yet.”

Powi said he had consulted community leaders from the Mendi area and surrounding communities on the matter.

“The situation is progressing well, with many business houses and government services opening again and providing service to the people,” Powi said.

“So we completed the consultation with the view to conduct our assembly meeting in two weeks’ time.

“I am appealing to ensure a trouble-free and conducive environment so that I can conduct my duties and serve the people.”

Powi said he had also told MPs from Southern Highlands about the first provincial assembly.

