Powi wants law and order in Mendi addressed

By Rebecca Kuku

SOUTHERN Highlands Governor William Powi has called on the Government to fund a special operation to address the law and order situation in Mendi.

It follows the death of two policemen from Hela ambushed while travelling to Southern Highlands on Saturday.

Powi told The National yesterday that the two policemen from Hela had done no wrong to Southern Highlands to be attacked and killed in such a way.

Powi said such animalistic behaviour by few people was affecting the province, families, school children and businesses.

Meanwhile, one of the two teachers travelling with the police officers in the vehicle is still missing.

Mendi police station commander Inspector Edward Aupong said two teachers were travelling with the three Koroba police officers from Mt Hagen to Hela when they were attacked on Saturday at around 3pm.

“The five of them – two teachers and three policemen – were travelling back to Koroba (Hela) from Mt Hagen (Western Highlands) when they were attacked,” Aupong said.

Like this: Like Loading...