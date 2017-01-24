PPL develops programme

PNG Power Limited has developed an enterprise competency standard for its diesel fitting trade.

Acting general manager operation and maintenance Vali Mae said the programme developed by the staff would set a benchmark for the diesel fitting trade in the organisation.

“This is one of the areas where PNG Power is putting a lot of effort to make sure we have a highly skillful workforce,” he said.

“PNG Power is one of the SOEs (State-owned enterprises) that is setting the pace for other state-owned entities, especially in the technical fields to make sure that we have a healthy and a technically competent staff coming in to replace the aging workforce.

“This progamme is to do with benchmarking. Without benchmarking, we cannot make measurements on the staff or assessments on the training levels and skills set. We thank our panels who have worked tirelessly to come up with these modules to set the benchmarks.

“This is an asset for the organisation. It is a step forward and this is also one of the achievements for the country as a whole.”

Human resources manager Arnold Harriman said: “We will run courses here not only for PPL. We will make this a mini commercial training centre.

“As of this year, we will bring in trainees, apprentices from other companies and train them.”

Like this: Like Loading...