PPL gets new directors

Report by HELEN TARAWA

THE National Executive Council has revoked the appointment of three PNG Power Limited directors and appointed two new ones.

The acting Minister for Public Enterprises and State Investment, Charles Abel, made the announcement last Thursday at meet-and-greet function for the chairpersons and chief executives of all State-owned entities.

“We have a new incoming board member on Kumul Consolidated Holdings (KCH) board, Johnson Kalo, and several board members on PNG Power. “

According to a gazettal dated May 3 the NEC had revoked the appointments of PPL board directors John Paska, Jamie Maxtone-Graham and David Conn.

The NEC had then appointed Chey Scovell, of the PNG Manufactures Council, and Mark Chan.

Abel acknowledged the chairpersons and CEOs of the SOEs for their efforts under difficult circumstances.

“I want to thank you all the chairpersons and boards, managements; I want to thank you all for your contributions,” he said. “You’ve got difficult jobs some of you. I know dealing with the consolidation of Kumul Telikom and all the various issues and the challenges it’s not easy for many of you.

“I want to say thank you on behalf of the government for continuing to bear with us. With the elections now we are all somehow distracted including me and I would otherwise be giving a lot more attention to the ministry and supporting you in your roles.”

