PPL management urged to explain

The PNG Power Ltd management must explain to tax payers in Lae and Papua New Guinea the status of the multi-million kina gas turbine that was bought from Israel and installed.

Is the gas turbine currently operating and supplying power?

If not, for how long has it been sitting idle?

How long will it take before it’s back in operation?

The turbine costs tens of millions of kina.

Rumours are it has been sitting idle inside the Lae main wharf facilities since it broke down last year.

All this while PPL continues to pay PNG Ports Corporation K80, 000 monthly in rental fees.

It is not fair to the hardworking tax payers to pay for service they are not even benefiting from.

As the State agency responsible, PPL must shed some light on the status of the gas turbine.

Power Fool

Lae

