PPL must address power woes in Buka

I would like to bring the attention of the PNG Power management in Port Moresby to power supply problem currently faced in Buka.

Almost every day in the last six to seven months we have experienced continuous blackouts that last for one to two days with no prior notification from PNG Power office in Buka.

Business houses and residents of Buka town, including Hutjena, Kokopau and Sohano are already frustrated because they are losing money.

The questions that need to be answered are:

Is there a long term plan for electricity supply in Buka?

is there a short term plan to rectify this problem?

why the PNG Power Buka office haven’t released schedules of power outage in advance to the public so residents and business houses can plan ahead instead of sudden surprises?

lIf the management of PNG Power head office in Port Moresby aware of this situation, then why is it taking them so long to rectify this problem?

The people and business houses of Buka are already losing confidence in PNG Power’s ability to manage and effectively deliver efficient power supply to their customers. John Aipe

Buka

