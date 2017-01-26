PPL pays outstanding fees

By HELEN TARAWA

PNG Power Ltd has paid K1.6 million in outstanding permit fees to the PNG Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA).

PPL chief executive officer Chris Bais said the fees which had accumulated over the past seven years was not intentionally held.

“This is a statutory requirement that PPL, as a state organisation, is obliged to pay, unfortunately overtime we have not paid,” he said.

“I’m pleased to be part of this occasion to do this presentation to CEPA which concludes our outstanding obligations and we will move forward with various projects that are in the pipeline.

“We have generation capacity available around our various facilities, including the three major systems and the isolated grids, so that we are able to meet load growth and the government’s Vision 2050 to have 100 per cent electricity access to our people by 2050, before that we need 70 per cent by 2030.”

CEPA managing director Gunther Joku said PPL was the first permit holder to make its payment for this year.

“It’s a good year for us to start off with such a payment. This payment is very important for us now under CEPA,” he said.

“We used to be once Department of Environment and Conservation and by converting to becoming an authority, resources like this will go a long way to assist us implement our responsibilities and mandated obligations.”

Bais said PPL generated over 50 per cent of its energy through hydro-power plants, a sustainable energy source, so maintaining its industry lead of being on par with world trends on using sustainable energy source.

Bais said the payment settled all outstanding charges and fees for administration, environmental permits, waste discharge and water extraction from 2010 to 2016.

Like this: Like Loading...