PPL staff graduate from short course

By LARRY ANDREW

SEVEN staff of Papua New Guinea Power Limited (PPL) recently attended a short course at PNG University of Technology in Lae.

The seven who graduated with certificates in Overhead Transmission Line Design.

Their certrificates were presented to them by the Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor administration Dr Tom Okpul.

The graduates will be involved in delivering the new Ramu system transmission reinforcement project in Lae. Ramu grid project manager Aron Awa said it was good to up-skilled their knowledge to go in-line with the project as there is a training component in the contract.

Awa said using the contract training component, he had sent one of his team leaders to attend the distribution course in Japan.

“The training course is in line with the project and the evaluation we will be doing will be compared against all the calculations on the Ramu grid project designs,” Awa said. “All the technical designs will finally be approved by Papua New Guinea Power Limited, so therefore, we had to get this refresher course.”

He said the consultants will come with their calculations to make money but we have to have our own reference to make judgment also.

The graduands were Awa, Molosen Alusi, Ben Gamen, Dexter Tamba, Sam Tiki, Chris Waila and Nile Jingharm.

The course was from Dec 19-28.

