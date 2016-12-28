PPL to supply electricity to K92 mining site

K92 Mining has reached an agreement with PNG Power Limited (PPL) for the supply of power to the K92 site in Eastern Highlands.

According to the company, the agreement is for an initial period of five years and is renewable for a further five years upon the agreement of both parties.

Chief executive officer Ian Stalker said the power supply agreement was an important milestone for K92.

“It locks in an attractive rate, ensures long term stability of supply and eliminates many of the risks associated with future potential increases in the price of oil,” he said.

“This agreement enables K92 to continue the momentum towards reaching state operations at the mine and mill. In addition to being economically superior to diesel generated power, hydro-electric power is also more environmentally friendly.”

Highlights of the agreement include:

An initial contract for five years with a renewal clause for a further five;

Power to be supplied at a competitive rate and locked in for the initial five-year period;

PNG Power has agreed to fund a K500,000 capital programme aimed at increasing the reliability of power to K92’s site; and

K92 has installed a new main process plant switch board on site, ensuring limited disruption to operations during any switchovers to standby power (available at site) should PPL power be interrupted.

– satprnews.com

