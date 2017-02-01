PPL team successfully repairs damaged line

A PNG Power Limited team managed to repair a line damaged by a fallen tree in the highlands after negotiating with the landowners.

Acting chief executive officer Alex Oa said: “The black out in Kundiawa, Banz, Mt Hagen, Mendi and Wabag over the last couple of days was caused by a fallen tree.

“The transmission team went to Dumun area on Jan 21 to repair the line but were denied access by the landowners.”

The landowners claimed that there were three outstanding landowner compensations on vegetation destruction on projects built on customary land.

After further negotiations, the team was allowed to access the site and repair the line.

“PNG Power wants to reassure our valued customers in the highlands that some projects are done to ensure reliable power supply,” he said.

A similar incident happened in Barawagi on Jan 23 where a tree fell on a line following heavy rain.

Meanwhile, maintenance work at the second unit of the Pauanda hydro-power station is expected to be completed this month.

