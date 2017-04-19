PPL vehicle torched

A VEHICLE belonging to the PNG Power Ltd branch in Kimbe, West New Britain, was set alight on Easter Saturday while a police vehicle had its windscreen smashed on Good Friday.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora said the PNG Power vehicle was driven by an employee who was under the influence of alcohol and rammed it into the rear of a 10-seater vehicle belonging to the people of Talasea.

“The people then attacked him and police and firemen arrived later to see the Landcruiser burning,” he said, adding that the driver was admitted to Kimbe General Hospital.

Namora said on Good Friday, police officers were in the area to investigate a commotion at Morokea when drunken men on a PMV hurled rocks at the commander’s vehicle smashing its windscreen.

