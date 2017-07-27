PPP goes into camp, Sir Julius to lead

By MALUM NALU and CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

FIVE elected MPs of the People’s Progress Party (PPP) have set up camp in Port Moresby to prepare for the formation of the next government.

Party general secretary Mosses Kar said some elected independent MPs indicated that they would join them.

The five are Nakikus Konga (East New Britain), Emil Tamur (Kokopo), Kevin Isifu (Wewak), Sir Julius Chan (New Ireland) and Johnson Tuke (Kainantu).

Kar said Sir Julius would lead the group.

“They will decide to form the government with a coalition of parties that they prefer,” Kar said.

Sir Julius said the party was united.

“We are consolidated as a party,” Sir Julius told The National.

“We will go with the party with the same philosophies and policies as PPP.

“We will form a government that is strong, stable and with experience to get PNG back on course.

“These are difficult times and we need very experienced leaders, who may have made mistakes but who have the experience and are determined to correct.”

