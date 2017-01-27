PPP remains intact, Micah says

THE People’s Progress Party remains intact despite the defection of two of its MPs, its parliamentary leader Ben Micah says.

He said this yesterday when confirming that Milne Bay Governor Titus Philemon and South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu had abandoned the party.

Micah was flanked by party founder and New Ireland Governor Sir Julius Chan, new deputy leader and Sumkar MP Ken Fairweather and Kainantu MP Johnson Tuke.

Mining Minister Byron Chan remains in Government but is still a PPP member.

“We (PPP) will move on,” Micah said.

“This (defection) is not a new thing.

“Our skin has become too thick dealing with this sort of behaviour by members of parliament.

“Timothy (Masiu) and Titus (Philemon) have joined a whole strong of members going back 40 years under PPP, and for some reason, changed alliance. “I wish them the best of luck in the new parties that they’ve joined, and good luck on the test of them winning under some other party.”

Micah said PPP would now go into the election “with a small army of five members”.

“I am happy that in this small team of five, we have two seasoned members of the party (Sir Julius and fair-weather), whose contributions go back pre-independence and pre self-government,” he said.

