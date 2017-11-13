Praise as 90 win Aust awards

Ninety people who have been awarded scholarships to study in Australia next year have been encouraged to be ambassadors for Papua New Guinea while overseas.

The call has come from the PNG-Australia Alumini Association, whose president, Dr David Kavanamur, said the students should remember always that they represented PNG while away.

“This is an important milestone for you and you should be proud of being selected, considering the many Papua New Guineans who have applied for the scholarship,” Kavanamur said.

“You have proven yourselves as worthy recipients of this prestigious awards and as you depart our shores to commence your studies in Australia, you must all be good ambassadors of Papua New Guinea.”

The association donated to two charitable organisations during the dinner and launched the Alumni’s Kainake community conservation project in Bougainville.

“We want to acknowledge this great investment in human capital and thank the Australian government for the ongoing partnership and for their effort in building the human capacity of this next generations of leaders,” Kavanamur said

The association was established on November 20, 2006, to provide ongoing support to PNG students studying in Australia.

“It is an association that stays connected with Alumni PNG citizens and the Australians. There are about seven provincial chapters around the country – in Enga, Kokopo, Lae, Madang, Manus, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville and Goroka.”

Kavanamur acknowledged Enga governor Sir Peter Ipatas for standing beside the students from his province and South Bougainville MP Timothy Masiu for being part of the alumni association.

“Having the members of parliament who recognise the contributions and achievements of alumni is highly commendable.”

The association has 3000 members, with many holding senior positions in the public and private sectors.

Like this: Like Loading...