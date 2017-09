I wish to support the sentiment in Jai Simon’s letter, “Salute for IRC Lae” (The National, Sept 7).

In August, my dad and I applied for a Taxation Identification Number (TIN), etc.

I really appreciated the customer service of the staff at the Internal Revenue Commission in Lae.

All government institutions should follow their example.

Philemon

Milestone

Hanta Malahang

