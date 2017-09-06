Praise for programme’s success

Education Department first assistant secretary policy and research Peter Kants says a schools’ learning improvement programme (Slip) has provided good results by enhancing learning in many primary schools in the country.

It was designed to give autonomy to schools to take ownership in planning their pathway to develop learning infrastructures and manage their own affairs,he said.

A home-grown concept, through research by students, to ensure elementary and primary schools identified their own needs and available resources and utilised them to improve their results.

“The approach encouraged collective efforts from school boards and teachers in partnership with the community and necessary stakeholders, including Education Department,” Kants said.

“Most primary schools raised their own funds and built learning facilities, purchased solar panels, computers and other equipment the government TFF could not cater for to improve students’ learning,” he said.

